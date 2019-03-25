UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 25

(Adds company news items and futures)

March 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 is seen opening 27 points lower at 7,181 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, while FTSE 100 futures were down 0.38 percent ahead of the cash market open. * MAJESTIC: Majestic Wine said on Monday it would focus on its online wine retail business Naked Wines by releasing capital from its Retail and Commercial operations as Britain nears its exit from the European Union. * INMARSAT: A private equity-led consortium on Monday agreed to buy British satellite operator Inmarsat for about $3.4 billion in cash. * CONVATEC: British medical devices maker ConvaTec Group Plc on Monday named Genus Plc’s top boss Karim Bitar as its chief executive officer and said Chairman Christopher Gent would retire from his role.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Just over a year after buying First Utility, Royal Dutch Shell has rebranded the British household energy supplier and is switching all its customers to renewable electricity as the oil and gas giant seeks to expand its low-carbon business.

* FLACKS: Flacks Group said on Friday it would not make an offer for Laura Ashley Holdings, nearly a month after the British fashion retailer dismissed an unsolicited takeover offer from the investment firm.

* GVC Holdings: Ladbrokes owner GVC Holdings Plc’s chairman, Lee Feldman, is preparing to leave the company, days after offloading a large stake at a discounted price, Sky News reported on Friday.

* GOLD: Gold rose on Monday as investors’ appetite for riskier assets faded on concerns about a potential U.S. recession and decelerating global growth, increasing appeal for the bullion alongside yen and bonds.

* OIL: Oil prices dropped by almost 1 percent on Monday, with concerns recession could be looming outweighing supply disruptions from OPEC’s production cutbacks and from U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

* The UK blue-chip index closed 0.21 percent lower at 7207.59 on Friday as a surge in the pound weakened exporter stocks and poor manufacturing data from the euro zone and the United States pulled the index deeper into the red.

