UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 26

    March 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen
opening 25 points higher at 7,202 on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers.
   * LONMIN: Platinum miner Lonmin does not have
sufficient liquidity to fund the new projects needed to avoid
shaft closures and job losses, it said on Monday as it urged
shareholders to back its proposed takeover by Sibanye-Stillwater
.
   * FASTJET: Cash-strapped regional Africa airline Fastjet Plc
 said on Monday it has reached an agreement to further
extend the repayment date on its unsecured loans.
   * SPORTS DIRECT: Mike Ashley's Sports Direct said on
Monday it was considering buying the whole of Debenhams
as an alternative to the restructuring options being pursued by
the ailing department store chain's directors.
    * OCADO: British online supermarket pioneer Ocado
has signed a partnership agreement with Australia's Coles Group
, its fifth major overseas deal in less than 18 months
as food retailers around the globe meet the challenge of online
competition.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Tuesday and hovered near
one-month high hit in the previous session, as demand for
safe-haven assets improved after treasury yields and equities
fell on possible U.S. recession and global growth
concerns.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, lifted by supply cuts
led by producer club OPEC and U.S. sanctions against Iran and
Venezuela, but signs of a sharp economic slowdown and
potentially even a recession kept markets from rising
further. 
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.42 percent lower at
7177.58 on Monday as fears of a recession in the United States
triggered a sell-off in global markets, while the mid-cap index
was battered by uncertainty over the next steps in
Brexit.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Fevertree                     Full year result
 United Utilities              Preclose update
 Ferguson                      Half year result
 AG Barr                       Full year result
 Vectura Group                 Full year result
 Crest Nicholson               AGM statement
 Moss bros group               Full year result
 Nostrum                       Full year result
 Boku Inc                      Full year result
 Pelatro                       Full year result
 Lidco Group                   Full year result
 T Clarke                      Full year result
 Personal Group                Full year result
 IP Group                      Full year result
 Carnival                      Q1 results
 
        
 (Reporting by Adil  Bhat in Bengaluru)
