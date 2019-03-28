UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 28

Noticias de Mercados
    March 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen
opening 12 points higher at 7,206 on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers. 
    * UNILEVER: Unilever, one of the world's biggest
advertisers, will pick a network of "trusted publishers" with
which to spend most of its marketing budget, in its latest
attempt to improve the effectiveness of its digital
advertising.
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays Chief Executive Officer Jes
Staley took direct control of its under-pressure investment bank
on Wednesday, ousting the head of the business Tim Throsby in a
surprise shake-up as he battles an activist
investor.
    * GOLD: Palladium fell further on Thursday, a day after the
metal posted its biggest drop in more than two years on
technical selling and profit-booking. 
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses into a
second straight session, after widely watched data showed a
surprising increase in U.S. stocks.
    * EX-DIVS: BR LAND CO,INTERCONT HOTEL
,PRUDENTIAL,SCHRODERS will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday,
trimming 4.5 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.03 percent lower at
7194.19 on Wednesday ahead of indicative votes on a series of
alternate Brexit options in parliament and a sharp drop in oil
majors offset a rally in financial stocks.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on:
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Arbuthnot Banking            Full year result
 Secure Trust Bank            Full year result
 Eddie Stobart                Full year result
 Gulf Keystone                Full year result
 Diurnal Group                Half year result
 Arix Bioscience              Full year result
   
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Adil  Bhat in Bengaluru)
