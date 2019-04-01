Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 1

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 32 points higher at 7,311
on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
     * BP: BP Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley's 2018 remuneration
slipped to $14.7 million from a year earlier, as the oil and gas company's
profits doubled to a five-year high.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Monday, as investor appetite for riskier
assets improved on signs of progress in Sino-U.S. trade negotiations and
better-than-expected Chinese economic data.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday, adding to gains in the first quarter when
the major benchmarks posted their biggest increases in nearly a decade, as
concerns about supplies outweigh fears of a slowing global economy.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.62 percent higher at 7279.19 on Friday, as
miners benefitted from progress in the latest round of Sino-U.S. trade talks,
while the mid-cap index rallied despite lawmakers rejecting Prime Minister
Theresa May's Brexit deal for the third time.
