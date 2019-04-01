UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 1

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 32 points higher at 7,311 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BP: BP Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley's 2018 remuneration slipped to $14.7 million from a year earlier, as the oil and gas company's profits doubled to a five-year high. * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Monday, as investor appetite for riskier assets improved on signs of progress in Sino-U.S. trade negotiations and better-than-expected Chinese economic data. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday, adding to gains in the first quarter when the major benchmarks posted their biggest increases in nearly a decade, as concerns about supplies outweigh fears of a slowing global economy. * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.62 percent higher at 7279.19 on Friday, as miners benefitted from progress in the latest round of Sino-U.S. trade talks, while the mid-cap index rallied despite lawmakers rejecting Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal for the third time. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Tracsis PLC Half year result TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)