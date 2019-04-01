UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 1

(Adds company news items and futures) Britain’s FTSE 100 is seen opening 32 points higher at 7,311 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, while FTSE 100 futures were up 0.17 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* EASYJET: British low-cost airline easyJet on Monday took a more cautious stance on its outlook for the second half of the year as Brexit jitters result in weaker customer demand, hurting ticket pricing across Europe.

* FERREXPO: Ukraine-focussed iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo on Monday again delayed the publication of full-year results to the end of April, while it awaits further progress in an independent investigation on possible misuse of charitable donations.

* BP: BP Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley’s 2018 remuneration slipped to $14.7 million from a year earlier, as the oil and gas company’s profits doubled to a five-year high.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Monday, as investor appetite for riskier assets improved on signs of progress in Sino-U.S. trade negotiations and better-than-expected Chinese economic data.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday, adding to gains in the first quarter when the major benchmarks posted their biggest increases in nearly a decade, as concerns about supplies outweigh fears of a slowing global economy.

* The UK blue-chip index closed 0.62 percent higher at 7279.19 on Friday, as miners benefitted from progress in the latest round of Sino-U.S. trade talks, while the mid-cap index rallied despite lawmakers rejecting Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal for the third time.

