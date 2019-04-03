Noticias de Mercados
April 3, 2019 / 5:36 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 18 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 3

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

    April 3 - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 5 points higher at
7,396 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * RECKITT BENCKISER: Reckitt Benckiser's Chief Executive Rakesh
Kapoor received a 69 percent pay rise last year, following an improvement in the
company's performance after three tough years.
    * SUPERDRY: Superdry named its co-founder and former boss Julian
Dunkerton as interim chief executive officer on Tuesday after a majority of the
British fashion group's board stepped down.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Wednesday as a weaker dollar offset
pressure on the metal, which recovered from a four-week low in the previous
session, while a rally in equities to multi-month highs capped bullion's
safe-haven demand.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose for a fourth day on Wednesday, holding firm despite
an industry report showing that U.S. inventories rose unexpectedly last week,
with supply cuts and sanctions supporting the market.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 1.01 percent higher at 7391.12 on Tuesday as
exporter stocks benefited from a weakening pound on rising fears of a no-deal
exit as parliament rejected all Brexit alternatives again.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Ferrexpo               Full year result
 CMC Markets            Trading Statement
 Topps Tiles            Trading Statement
 Melrose                Capital Markets Day
 Topps Tiles            Trading Statement
 AA Plc                 Full year result
      
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Adil  Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below