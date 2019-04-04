UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 4

April 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 35 points lower at 7,384 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * INTU PROPERTIES: British shopping centre owner Intu Properties Plc will name finance chief Matthew Roberts as its new chief executive officer, Sky News reported on Wednesday. * AQUIS EXCHANGE: Britain's Financial Conduct Authority is expected to match a European Union share trading ban under a no-deal Brexit, the chief executive of Aquis Exchange said on Wednesday. * BARCLAYS: Barclays said the head of its private bank in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Francesco Grosoli, has decided to leave the bank after 12 years, the latest senior departure from the lender following the exit of its investment bank chief last week. * GOLD: Gold gained on Thursday, supported by an easing dollar as investors awaited progress on the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade negotiations after reports showed that both sides were nearing a deal. * OIL: Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, with Brent edging higher towards the psychologically important $70 level after easing in the previous session on data showing a surprise build in U.S. inventories. * EX-DIVS: DIRECT LINE, FERGUSON, HIKMA, LLOYDS BNK GRP, MELROSE IND, PEARSON, ST JAMESS PLACE , SMITH (DS), SMITHS GROUP, SMITH & NEPHEW and TAYLOR WIMPEY will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 11 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.37 percent higher at 7,418.28 on Wednesday as prospect of a further delay to Brexit eased some fears of a disruptive no-deal departure and sparked a rally in homebuilders and banks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Saga Plc Full year result Electrocomponents Full year result trading update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)