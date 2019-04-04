Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 4

    April 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 35
points lower at 7,384 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * INTU PROPERTIES: British shopping centre owner Intu Properties Plc
 will name finance chief Matthew Roberts as its new chief executive
officer, Sky News reported on Wednesday.
    * AQUIS EXCHANGE: Britain's Financial Conduct Authority is expected to match
a European Union share trading ban under a no-deal Brexit, the chief executive
of Aquis Exchange said on Wednesday.
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays said the head of its private bank in Europe,
Middle East and Africa, Francesco Grosoli, has decided to leave the bank after
12 years, the latest senior departure from the lender following the exit of its
investment bank chief last week.
    * GOLD: Gold gained on Thursday, supported by an easing dollar as investors
awaited progress on the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade negotiations after reports
showed that both sides were nearing a deal.
    * OIL: Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, with Brent edging higher towards
the psychologically important $70 level after easing in the previous session on
data showing a surprise build in U.S. inventories.
    * EX-DIVS: DIRECT LINE, FERGUSON, HIKMA, LLOYDS
BNK GRP, MELROSE IND, PEARSON, ST JAMESS PLACE
, SMITH (DS), SMITHS GROUP, SMITH & NEPHEW and
TAYLOR WIMPEY will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend
pay-out on Thursday, trimming 11 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations. 
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.37 percent higher at 7,418.28 on Wednesday
as prospect of a further delay to Brexit eased some fears of a disruptive
no-deal departure and sparked a rally in homebuilders and banks.  
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Saga Plc                      Full year result
 Electrocomponents             Full year result trading update
 
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
