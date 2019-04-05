UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 5

Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 points higher at 7,412 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, while FTSE 100 futures were down 0.03 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* CO-OPERATIVE: Britain’s Co-operative Group predicted a challenging 2019 on Friday as it reported largely unchanged annual pretax profit, citing strong competition and continuing doubts over the shape of Britain’s departure from the European Union.

* CONTOURGLOBAL: Power generator ContourGlobal Plc said on Friday it expected higher core profit in 2019 and declared a better-than-expected dividend for fiscal 2018.

* GOLD: Gold slipped on Friday, but was trading above the 10-week low touched in the previous session, as the dollar rose against the yen on signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute and strong U.S. economic data.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday, with Brent slipping away from the $70 mark reached the previous day, pulled down by worries about progress in the U.S.-China trade talks.

* The UK blue-chip index closed 22 percent lower at 7401.94 on Thursday as financial heavyweights slid on ex-dividend trading and miners weakened, while a profit alert sank tourism and insurance group Saga on the midcap index.

(Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)