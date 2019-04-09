UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 9

(Adds news items)

April 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points lower at 7,446 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers with futures down 0.1 percent at 7,370.5 points ahead of the cash market open.

* DEBENHAMS: Debenhams said on Tuesday it had rejected a last-minute offer by shareholder Mike Ashley to underwrite an increased 200 million pound ($262 million) rights issue, meaning it is likely to fall into the hands of its lenders shortly.

* FINABLR: United Arab Emirates-based payments and foreign exchange company Finablr said on Tuesday it expects to register to launch an initial public offering in London, in a deal that could raise proceeds of $200 million.

* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s two-drug treatment for HIV infections won U.S. market approval on Monday, boosting the British drugmaker’s growth prospects against competitor Gilead Sciences Inc

* STANDARD CHARTERED: London-based Standard Chartered is expected to pay slightly more than $1 billion to resolve a nearly five-year-old investigation of potential U.S. sanctions violations tied to its banking for Iran-controlled entities in Dubai, as well as a related U.K. probe, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* OIL: Oil prices on Tuesday reached their highest since November as concerns over exports from war-torn Libya stoked tightness in the market, with global supply already hit by OPEC-led production cuts and U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Tuesday, trading close to a more than one-week high touched in the previous session, as the dollar eased after weak U.S. economic data.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent up on Monday and was at its highest closing level since early October, rescued from the red by a turnaround in oil majors.

