UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 12

April 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points at 7,431 points. * Foreign insurers, including Generali and Prudential Plc , are in early talks with authorities to enter China's private pensions sector, people with knowledge of the matter said, as Beijing opens up to overseas companies. * Barclays is urging shareholders to oppose activist investor Edward Bramson's bid to be appointed to the bank's board at its annual general meeting on May 2, it said on Thursday. * GOLD: Gold was little changed on Friday, having declined the most in two weeks in the previous session after strong U.S. economic data, but the metal's losses were limited by falls in the dollar and Asian equities. * OIL: Oil prices were firm on Friday, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and by U.S. sanctions on petroleum exporters Iran and Venezuela. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, as fears of a global economic slowdown and uncertainty over trade policies kept Britain's main share index subdued as miners were tugged lower.