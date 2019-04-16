UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 16

April 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher to 7,451 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GOLD: Gold slipped for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as investors retained their risk appetite following optimism over the U.S.-China trade talks and preferred to stick with stocks despite dismal quarterly results from Wall Street. * OIL: Oil prices edged down on Tuesday after comments from a Russian minister on the nation and OPEC possibly boosting crude output kept a check on its recent rally driven by tighter global production. * The UK blue chip index ended a lacklustre session about flat on Monday as a dip in miners and oil majors offset gains in bank stocks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Mi-Pay Group Full Year Earnings Release Flowtech Fluidpower Full Year Earnings Release ASA International Group Full Year Earnings Release Parity Group Full Year Earnings Release JD Sports Fashion Full Year Earnings Release Card Factory Full Year Earnings Release Hays Q3 Trading update Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)