UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 16

    April 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14
points higher to 7,451 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * GOLD: Gold slipped for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as investors
retained their risk appetite following optimism over the U.S.-China trade talks
and preferred to stick with stocks despite dismal quarterly results from Wall
Street.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged down on Tuesday after comments from a Russian
minister on the nation and OPEC possibly boosting crude output kept a check on
its recent rally driven by tighter global production. 
    * The UK blue chip index ended a lacklustre session about flat on Monday as
a dip in miners and oil majors offset gains in bank stocks.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Mi-Pay Group                               Full Year Earnings Release
 Flowtech Fluidpower                        Full Year Earnings Release
 ASA International Group                    Full Year Earnings Release
 Parity Group                               Full Year Earnings Release
 JD Sports Fashion                          Full Year Earnings Release
 Card Factory                               Full Year Earnings Release
 Hays                                       Q3 Trading update Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
