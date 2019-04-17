Noticias de Mercados
April 17, 2019 / 5:59 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 17

    April 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 7
points lower at 7,463 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * MINERS: BHP Group, the world's biggest miner, joined
rival Rio Tinto in cutting forecast for iron ore output after a
tropical cyclone hit Australia in March. Companies are also under pressure after
a Brazilian court authorized Vale SA to resume operations at its
Brucutu mine.    
    * SHELL: Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil firm Saudi Aramco has reached an
agreement to buy Shell's shares in a refining joint venture,
according to a report.
    * GOLD: Gold prices stayed below the key $1,280 level on Wednesday, near a
four-month trough, as better-than-expected economic readings from China lifted
Asian shares and sharpened risk appetite, denting the metal's safe-haven appeal.

    * OIL: Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday on signs of strong
demand from refineries in China, the world's second-largest crude user, amid
tightening supply as producers curtail output and as oil inventories in the
United States fell unexpectedly.    
    * The UK blue chip index hit a six month high on Tuesday, as a weaker
sterling and Asia-focused financial stocks, which gained on upbeat data from
China, thrust it to levels not seen since October.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Mi-Pay Group                           Full Year Earnings Release
 Serica Energy                          Full Year Earnings Release
 SEGRO                                  Q1 Trading Statement Release
 Amryt Pharma                           Full Year Earnings Release
 Debenhams                              Half Year Earnings Release
 Mediclinic International               Full Year Trading Update Release
 Bunzl                                  Q1 Trading Statement Release
 Countryside Properties                 Half Year Trading Statement
 Hunting                                Q1 Trading Statement Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
