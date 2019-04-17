UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 7 points lower at 7,463 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * MINERS: BHP Group, the world's biggest miner, joined rival Rio Tinto in cutting forecast for iron ore output after a tropical cyclone hit Australia in March. Companies are also under pressure after a Brazilian court authorized Vale SA to resume operations at its Brucutu mine. * SHELL: Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil firm Saudi Aramco has reached an agreement to buy Shell's shares in a refining joint venture, according to a report. * GOLD: Gold prices stayed below the key $1,280 level on Wednesday, near a four-month trough, as better-than-expected economic readings from China lifted Asian shares and sharpened risk appetite, denting the metal's safe-haven appeal. * OIL: Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday on signs of strong demand from refineries in China, the world's second-largest crude user, amid tightening supply as producers curtail output and as oil inventories in the United States fell unexpectedly. * The UK blue chip index hit a six month high on Tuesday, as a weaker sterling and Asia-focused financial stocks, which gained on upbeat data from China, thrust it to levels not seen since October. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Mi-Pay Group Full Year Earnings Release Serica Energy Full Year Earnings Release SEGRO Q1 Trading Statement Release Amryt Pharma Full Year Earnings Release Debenhams Half Year Earnings Release Mediclinic International Full Year Trading Update Release Bunzl Q1 Trading Statement Release Countryside Properties Half Year Trading Statement Hunting Q1 Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)