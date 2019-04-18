Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 18

    April 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 20
points lower at 7,451 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * GLENCORE: Glencore Coal's chief development officer jeff Gerard was
appointed to the top job at Glencore's unit Katanga Mining,
less than two months after Glencore said it would limit annual coal production
capacity to current levels.
    * DOMINO'S: Investors of Domino's Pizza Group Plc have urged the
firm's chief to step down, according to an FT report.
    * SHELL: Saudi Aramco plans to buy Royal Dutch Shell's 50 percent
stake in Saudi refining complex SASREF, a joint venture between the firms, two
sources said on Wednesday.
    * OIL: Oil prices dropped on Thursday as the impact of plentiful U.S.
production offset a surprise decline in U.S. inventories, leaving international
benchmark Brent retreating from a five-month high touched in the previous
session.
    * GOLD: Gold fell to its lowest since December-end on Thursday as
indications that the global economy might not be as troubled as previously
feared prompted investors to take risks ahead of a slew of economic data.

    * EX-DIVS: BAE Systems and Reckitt Benckiser  will trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 4.2
points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue chip index was off its six-month high on Wednesday as a fall
in miners over Vale's plans to reopen a major Brazilian mine offset gains in
banks after upbeat data from China.    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
    
 Mi-Pay Group                              Full Year Earnings Release
 Modern Water                              Full Year Earnings Release
 Moneysupermarket.Com                      Q1 Trading Statement Release
 Paragon Entertainment                     Full Year Earnings Release
 Xeros Technology Group                    Full Year Earnings Release
 Rentokil Initial                          Q1 Trading Statement Release
 Christie Group                            Half Year Earnings Release
 MHP SE                                    Q1 Pre-Close Trading Statement 
 Unilever                                  Q1 Trading Statement Release
 PZ Cussons                                Trading Statement Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
