UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 18

April 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 20 points lower at 7,451 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, while FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* INTU PROPERTIES: British shopping centre operator Intu Properties Plc on Thursday said it would form a joint venture with Cale Street for the Intu derby shopping centre.

* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM: Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com reported higher first-quarter revenue on Thursday as all its divisions performed well, and said it expected slower growth at its Home Services division for the rest of the year after a strong quarter.

* UNILEVER: Consumer goods giant Unilever reported stronger than expected quarterly underlying sales growth on Thursday, helped by increased prices and volume.

* GLENCORE: Glencore Coal’s chief development officer jeff Gerard was appointed to the top job at Glencore’s unit Katanga Mining, less than two months after Glencore said it would limit annual coal production capacity to current levels.

* DOMINO’S: Investors of Domino’s Pizza Group Plc have urged the firm’s chief to step down, according to an FT report.

* SHELL: Saudi Aramco plans to buy Royal Dutch Shell’s 50 percent stake in Saudi refining complex SASREF, a joint venture between the firms, two sources said on Wednesday.

* OIL: Oil prices dropped on Thursday as the impact of plentiful U.S. production offset a surprise decline in U.S. inventories, leaving international benchmark Brent retreating from a five-month high touched in the previous session.

* GOLD: Gold fell to its lowest since December-end on Thursday as indications that the global economy might not be as troubled as previously feared prompted investors to take risks ahead of a slew of economic data.

* EX-DIVS: BAE Systems and Reckitt Benckiser will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 4.2 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip index was off its six-month high on Wednesday as a fall in miners over Vale’s plans to reopen a major Brazilian mine offset gains in banks after upbeat data from China.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)