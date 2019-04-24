Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 24

    April 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 20
points lower at 7,503 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday amid signs that global markets remain
adequately supplied despite a jump to 2019 highs this week on Washington's push
for tighter sanctions against Iran.
    * GOLD: Gold prices fell on Wednesday to hover around a four-month low
touched in the previous session, as share markets rose and the dollar gained
after strong U.S. housing data dampened concerns about an economic slowdown in
the country.    
    * The UK blue chip index sprang to a near seven-month high on Tuesday as oil
majors leapt on the back of tighter U.S. sanctions on Iran and exporters
benefited from a weaker pound as Brexit jitters returned.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Ascent Resources                           Full Year Earnings Release
 Nasstar                                    Full Year Earnings Release
 Mporium Group                              Full Year Earnings Release
 Circassia Pharmaceuticals                  Full Year Earnings Release
 OptiBiotix Health                          Full Year Earnings Release
 World Trade Systems                        Full Year Earnings Release
 Fairfx Group                               Full Year Earnings Release
 Associated British Foods                   Half Year Earnings Release
 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus               Half Year Earnings Release
 IDE Group Holdings                         Full Year Earnings Release
 Boohoo Group                               Preliminary Earnings Release
 Coca-Cola European Partners                Q1 Earnings Release
 Croda International                        Q1 Trading Update
 Antofagasta                                Q1 Production Report
 Centamin                                   Q1 Production Report
        
