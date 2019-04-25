UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 25

Noticias de Mercados
    April 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6
points higher at 7,477 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    
    * SHELL: The restart of the gasoline-producing unit at Royal Dutch Shell
Plc's 218,200 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery has been
delayed between one and two weeks, said sources familiar with plant operations
on Wednesday.
    * SAINSBURY'S: Sainsbury's and Asda, the British arm of U.S.
retailer Walmart, are "very unlikely" to appeal against the verdict of
Britain's regulator on their proposed merger, the Financial Times reported on
Wednesday.
    * OIL: Oil prices were torn on Thursday, supported by tightening sanctions
against Iran announced this week and pressured by a surge in U.S. supply and
concerns of an economic slowdown.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Thursday as weak data from Germany and a dip
in equities raised flags about the pace of global economic growth, while a firm
dollar curbed further gains for the metal.    *
    * EX-DIVS: Antofagasta, Fresnillo, Glencore,
Informa, Legal & General and Spirax-Sarco will trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, taking 7.66
points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations
    * The UK blue chip index lost 0.7 percent on Wednesday, its worst day in a
month, as oil majors weakened amid signs that global markets remain adequately
supplied.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Meggitt                           Trading Statement Release
 RDI Reit                          Half Year Earnings Release
 Relx                              Trading Statement Release
 Barclays                          Q1 Earnings Release
 Taylor Wimpey                     Trading Statement Release
 Senior                            Trading Statement Release
 Kaz Minerals                      Q1 Interim Management Statement Release
 Acacia Mining                     Q1 Earnings Release
 Tullow Oil                        Trading Statement Release
 Synthomer                         Q1 Trading Statement Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
