UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 25

April 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,477 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, while FTSE 100 futures were up 0.22 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* MEGGITT: British engineering company Meggitt Plc reported organic revenue growth of 9 percent in the first quarter, but warned it would face tougher comparisons for the rest of 2019 and the potential for air traffic growth to moderate.

* KAZ MINERALS: Kaz Minerals said on Thursday its first-quarter copper production rose 4 percent, boosted by robust volumes at its Aktogay mine, while higher output was expected for the rest of the year.

* CARPETRIGHT: Flooring retailer Carpetright Plc said on Thursday it saw significant improvement in UK like-for-like sales in the fourth quarter as its restructuring efforts began to pay off.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American Plc said total output slipped by 6 percent during the first quarter, partly hurt by production issues at Venetia diamond mine and Kumba iron ore and platinum group metals.

* TAYLOR WIMPEY: Britain’s third-largest homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc on Thursday said it expects to sell slightly more homes this year than last year, but warned that margins would be a tad lower.

* SAINSBURY: Britain’s competition regulator has blocked Sainsbury’s proposed 7.3 billion pound ($9.4 billion) takeover of Walmart owned Asda - a huge blow to the supermarket groups who wanted to combine to overtake market leader Tesco.

* TULLOW: Tullow Oil downgraded its 2019 output guidance to 90,000 to 98,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) on Thursday due to problems at its flagship fields in Ghana and delayed a final go-ahead on its Uganda project to the second half of the year. * Royal Bank: Royal Bank of Scotland plc said on Thursday that Chief Executive Ross McEwan has resigned from his role. * BARCLAYS: Barclays on Thursday posted a first quarter pretax profit of 1.5 billion pounds ($1.94 billion), down from 1.7 billion pounds a year ago but in line with analysts’ expectations amid tough market conditions.

* SHELL: The restart of the gasoline-producing unit at Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s 218,200 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery has been delayed between one and two weeks, said sources familiar with plant operations on Wednesday.

* SAINSBURY’S: Sainsbury’s and Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Walmart, are “very unlikely” to appeal against the verdict of Britain’s regulator on their proposed merger, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

* OIL: Oil prices were torn on Thursday, supported by tightening sanctions against Iran announced this week and pressured by a surge in U.S. supply and concerns of an economic slowdown.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Thursday as weak data from Germany and a dip in equities raised flags about the pace of global economic growth, while a firm dollar curbed further gains for the metal. *

* EX-DIVS: Antofagasta, Fresnillo, Glencore, Informa, Legal & General and Spirax-Sarco will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, taking 7.66 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations

* The UK blue chip index lost 0.7 percent on Wednesday, its worst day in a month, as oil majors weakened amid signs that global markets remain adequately supplied.

