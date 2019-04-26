UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 26

April 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points higher at 7,438 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Glencore Plc said on Thursday that the U.S Commodity Futures Trading Commission is investigating whether the miner and its units may have violated certain regulations through "corrupt practices". Aurelia Metals Ltd on Friday said it was in talks about a potential buyout of Glencore's CSA copper mine. * LONMIN: South Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater on Thursday revised its offer for Lonmin, with new terms that gave a valuation for the struggling platinum miner that was about 60 million pounds less than originally proposed. * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland is searching for a new chief executive after Ross McEwan resigned, signalling a fresh start as it heads for full private ownership after a state bailout. * SHELL: Dutch trade unions on Thursday said they have agreed to a new offer by Royal Dutch Shell to end a wage dispute which has hit production at Shell's Pernis oil refinery and Moerdijk chemical plants in recent weeks. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Friday on hopes that producer club OPEC will soon raise output to make up for a decline in exports from Iran following a tightening of sanctions on Tehran by the United States. * GOLD: Gold climbed on Friday, as signs of weak global growth rekindled investor interest in the safe-haven metal, while a strong dollar ahead of the U.S. GDP data capped gains for the bullion. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent lower on Thursday as Taylor Wimpey's warning on margins triggered a sell-off among housebuilders, while investor sentiment soured on Sainsbury's after the company scrapped its proposed takeover of Walmart's Asda. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: EU Supply Plc Full Year Earnings Release Georgia Capital Q1 Trading Release AstraZeneca Q1 Earnings Release Pearson Q1 Trading Statement Release Royal Bank of Scotland Q1 2019 Interim Management Statement WPP Q1 Trading Statement Release Rotork Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)