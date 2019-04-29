Noticias de Mercados
April 29, 2019

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 29

    April 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11
points higher at 7,439 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * SSE: British energy company SSE Plc has approached companies
including broadband provider TalkTalk Telecom Group about a deal to
sell its household supply unit, Sky News reported on Saturday.
    * GOLD: Gold steadied on Monday, trading near a more than one-week high
touched in the previous session, on increased bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve
might cut interest rate this year after a recent data showed inflationary
weakness.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday, extending a slump from Friday that ended
weeks of rallying, after President Donald Trump demanded that producer club OPEC
raise output to soften the impact of U.S. sanctions against Iran.
    * The UK blue chip index ended 0.1 percent lower on Friday as Glencore
shares fell on news of another U.S. investigation, oil majors tumbled and
earnings reports knocked RBS and Just Eat, while Ferrexpo tanked after its
auditor quit amid an accounting probe.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Proactis Holdings PLC             PHD.L    Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Thomas Cook Group plc             TCG.L    Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
 UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC   UPGS.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Lok'n Store Group PLC             LOK.L    Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Mereo BioPharma Group PLC         MPHM.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Micro Focus International PLC     MCRO.L   Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
   
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
