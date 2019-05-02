UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 2

May 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 31 points lower at 7,354 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * RESTAURANT GROUP: Frankie & Benny's owner Restaurant Group Plc said on Wednesday it has appointed Andy Hornby, co-chief operating officer of GVC Holdings PLC, as its new chief executive. * THOMAS COOK: Thomas Cook has set a deadline of May 7 for expressions of interest in its airline business, with Indigo Partners and Lufthansa among the likely bidders, sources said. * METRO BANK: Britain's Metro Bank revealed the damage an accounting error had inflicted on its business on Wednesday, with a halving of its quarterly profit, a drop in its capital buffers and an exodus of major business customer deposits. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, pulled down by record U.S. crude production that led to a surge in stockpiles. * GOLD: Gold on Thursday fell to its lowest in a little over one week, after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dashed hopes of a near-term rate cut, boosting the dollar and treasury yields. * EX-DIVS: London Stock Exchange, Relx, Rightmove and Unilever will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 4.45 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index ended 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday as oil majors dived after U.S. inventories bulked up and a rise in pound knocked exporters, but gains in Sainsbury's and LSE following upbeat results helped cushion the fall. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Schroders PLC Q1 2019 Interim Management Statement Howden Joinery Group PLC Q1 2019 Trading Statement Smith & Nephew PLC Q1 2019 Trading Statement Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Q1 2019 Interim Management Statement Lloyds Banking Group PLC Q1 2019 Interim Management Statement Lancashire Holdings Ltd Q1 2019 Earnings International Personal Finance Q1 2019 Trading Statement James Fisher and Sons plc Trading Statement Indivior PLC Q1 2019 Earnings Royal Dutch Shell Q1 2019 Earnings Coca-Cola HBC AG Q1 2019 Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)