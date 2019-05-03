UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3

(Adds company news items and futures)

May 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher at 7,352 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, while FTSE 100 futures were up 0.13 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* INTU: Intu Properties said on Friday it expects this year to be challenging, hurt by higher-than-expected retail failures and a slowdown in new lettings as tenants delay their decisions due to political uncertainties.

* INTERCONTINENTAL: InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported a slight increase in room revenue in the first-quarter, as strong demand in the Latin America and Caribbean markets was offset by flat growth in the Greater China region.

* CONVATEC: ConvaTec Group Plc reported lower revenue for the first quarter on Friday, hit by wilting demand for some its older products and weaker income from the Americas, its biggest market.

* Provident Financial: Sub-prime lender Provident Financial reported higher customer numbers and volumes for its major units for the first three months of 2019, bolstering its defence against a hostile bid from rival Non-Standard Finance (NSF).

* MERLIN: Merlin Entertainments, the British company that operates Madame Tussauds waxworks, the London Eye and Alton Towers, said on Friday it was trading in line with expectations during this seasonally quiet period of the year.

* HSBC: HSBC Holdings PLC posted a 31 percent rise in first-quarter profit, beating estimates, bolstered by a surge in income in its core Asian business and as the London-headquartered bank managed to rein in costs.

* GSK: British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Thursday that its three-in-one drug Trelegy met the main goal of a late-stage asthma study, signalling a possible boost to its lung medicines division that has been hit by generic competition.

* OIL: Oil prices on Friday were set to fall for the week as surging U.S. output and an expected supply increase from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) weighed on markets.

* GOLD: Gold prices on Friday hovered near a four-month low hit in the previous session, after the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened expectations of a rate cut in the near term, boosting the dollar and setting the bullion on course for a weekly drop.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent on Thursday as copper miners fell and exporter stocks struggled despite weakness in sterling, while Metro Bank tanked after an accounting error caused quarterly profit to halve.

