UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 7

May 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points lower at 7,361 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * VECTURA: British drugmaker Vectura Group Plc said on Saturday that it won a patent infringement litigation case against GlaxoSmithKline Plc in the United States and has been awarded $89.7 million in damages for the period from August 2016 through December 2018. * WHITBREAD: Elliott Advisors has become increasingly frustrated with Whitbread Plc's strategy of owning Premier Inn hotels outright and wants the company to offload chunks of its 5.8 billion pound ($7.64 billion) property portfolio, the Sunday Telegraph reported. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto, has agreed to buy a fleet of autonomous trucks and other mining equipment from Caterpillar for its new Koodaideri iron ore mine in Western Australia, it said on Tuesday. * KOSMOS ENERGY: Oil and gas company Kosmos Energy Ltd said on Monday it has started a formal process to sell down its interest in the Mauritania-Senegal basin to around 10 percent and expects bids by the end of the summer. * OIL: Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday, pressured by concerns the escalating Sino-U.S. trade dispute could slow the global economy, while U.S. sanctions on crude exporters Iran and Venezuela helped keep the market on edge. * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to hike tariffs on Chinese imports re-kindled trade tensions between the two countries and pushed investors to seek insurance in safe-haven assets. * The UK blue chip index ended 0.4 percent higher on Friday as a profit beat buoyed HSBC and miners recouped recent losses ahead of Chinese-U.S. trade talks next week, while upbeat U.S. jobs data kept investors happy. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Domino's Pizza Group PLC Q1 2019 Trading Statement Hiscox Ltd Q1 2019 Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)