Noticias de Mercados
May 7, 2019 / 5:21 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 7

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

    May 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points
lower at 7,361 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * VECTURA: British drugmaker Vectura Group Plc said on Saturday that
it won a patent infringement litigation case against GlaxoSmithKline Plc
in the United States and has been awarded $89.7 million in damages for the
period from August 2016 through December 2018.
    * WHITBREAD: Elliott Advisors has become increasingly frustrated with
Whitbread Plc's strategy of owning Premier Inn hotels outright and wants
the company to offload chunks of its 5.8 billion pound ($7.64 billion) property
portfolio, the Sunday Telegraph reported.
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto, has agreed to buy a fleet of
autonomous trucks and other mining equipment from Caterpillar for its
new Koodaideri iron ore mine in Western Australia, it said on Tuesday.
 
    * KOSMOS ENERGY: Oil and gas company Kosmos Energy Ltd said on
Monday it has started a formal process to sell down its interest in the
Mauritania-Senegal basin to around 10 percent and expects bids by the end of the
summer. 
    * OIL: Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday, pressured by concerns the
escalating Sino-U.S. trade dispute could slow the global economy, while U.S.
sanctions on crude exporters Iran and Venezuela helped keep the market on edge.

    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's threat
to hike tariffs on Chinese imports re-kindled trade tensions between the two
countries and pushed investors to seek insurance in safe-haven assets.

    * The UK blue chip index ended 0.4 percent higher on Friday as a profit beat
buoyed HSBC and miners recouped recent losses ahead of Chinese-U.S. trade talks
next week, while upbeat U.S. jobs data kept investors happy.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Domino's Pizza Group PLC           Q1 2019 Trading Statement
 Hiscox Ltd                         Q1 2019 Trading Statement
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below