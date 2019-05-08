Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 8

    May 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points
lower at 7,251 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose to their highest in more than a week on Wednesday
as renewed worries over U.S.-China trade dispute and its potential impact on
global growth dented risk sentiment, stoking investors towards safe-haven
assets. 
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday as U.S. sanctions against crude
exporters Iran and Venezuela as well as ongoing supply cuts by producers have
left markets relatively tight just as crude imports to China rose to a record
for April.
    * The UK blue chip index slumped 1.6 percent on Tuesday as investors
returned from a long weekend to a threat of more U.S. tariffs on China that
triggered a selloff led by oil majors and banks.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Travis Perkins Plc                         Q1 2019 Trading Statement
 Imperial Brands Plc                        Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 ITV Plc                                    Q1 2019 Trading Statement
 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc            Q1 2019 Trading Statement
 J D Wetherspoon                            Q3 Trading Update
 SIG Plc                                    AGM Trading Update
  
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
