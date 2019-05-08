UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 8

May 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points lower at 7,251 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GOLD: Gold prices rose to their highest in more than a week on Wednesday as renewed worries over U.S.-China trade dispute and its potential impact on global growth dented risk sentiment, stoking investors towards safe-haven assets. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday as U.S. sanctions against crude exporters Iran and Venezuela as well as ongoing supply cuts by producers have left markets relatively tight just as crude imports to China rose to a record for April. * The UK blue chip index slumped 1.6 percent on Tuesday as investors returned from a long weekend to a threat of more U.S. tariffs on China that triggered a selloff led by oil majors and banks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Travis Perkins Plc Q1 2019 Trading Statement Imperial Brands Plc Half Year 2019 Earnings ITV Plc Q1 2019 Trading Statement Direct Line Insurance Group Plc Q1 2019 Trading Statement J D Wetherspoon Q3 Trading Update SIG Plc AGM Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)