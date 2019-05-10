Noticias de Mercados
UK stocks- Factors to watch on May 10

    May 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 22
points higher at 7,229 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BARCLAYS, RBS, HSBC: Barclays, HSBC, and Royal Bank of
Scotland are among banks facing fines by EU antitrust regulators in
coming weeks for rigging the multi-trillion dollar foreign exchange market, two
people familiar with the matter said.
    * BAE SYSTEMS:  Leading British defence firm BAE Systems said it
was working with the government to deliver its contracts with Saudi Arabia after
Germany extended its ban on exporting arms to the country.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell has plans to invest about $2 billion per
year in Brazil through 2025, Chief Executive Ben van Beurden told newspaper
Valor Econômico in an exclusive interview.
    * OIL: Oil prices pared earlier gains on Friday, following U.S. President
Donald Trump's tariff increase on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods took
effect, escalating the trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies
and oil consumers.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Friday, drawing support from increased
trade tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff increase on $200
billion worth of Chinese goods took effect, putting the bullion on track for a
weekly gain.    
    * The UK blue chip index lost 0.9 percent and was set for its steepest
weekly fall since early December on Thursday, as markets remained wary of tariff
hike as trade talks between the United States and China resumed in Washington.

 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
