UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 2

    Sept 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points
higher at 7,213 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * RIO: Rio Tinto Plc has triggered an arbitration process with
billionaire industrialist Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance because the company did
not make final payments for its purchase of the Dunkerque aluminium smelter in
France, Rio said.
    * BREXIT: British lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit will attempt to pass
a law this week to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from letting Britain crash
out of the European Union on Oct. 31, the opposition Labour Party's Brexit
spokesman said.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose, as safe-haven demand surged after the United
States and China launched fresh tit-for-tat tariffs on each others goods,
escalating a prolonged trade war and adding to fears of a global economic
slowdown.
    * OIL: Oil prices were lower after new tariffs imposed by the United States
and China came into force, raising concerns about a further hit to global growth
and demand for crude.
    * Gains in mining companies after nickel prices hit an all-time high and
signs of a resumption of U.S.-China trade talks lifted London's FTSE 100 on
Friday, as the index snapped a four-week losing streak.
