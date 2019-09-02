UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 2

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,213 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * RIO: Rio Tinto Plc has triggered an arbitration process with billionaire industrialist Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance because the company did not make final payments for its purchase of the Dunkerque aluminium smelter in France, Rio said. * BREXIT: British lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit will attempt to pass a law this week to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from letting Britain crash out of the European Union on Oct. 31, the opposition Labour Party's Brexit spokesman said. * GOLD: Gold prices rose, as safe-haven demand surged after the United States and China launched fresh tit-for-tat tariffs on each others goods, escalating a prolonged trade war and adding to fears of a global economic slowdown. * OIL: Oil prices were lower after new tariffs imposed by the United States and China came into force, raising concerns about a further hit to global growth and demand for crude. * Gains in mining companies after nickel prices hit an all-time high and signs of a resumption of U.S.-China trade talks lifted London's FTSE 100 on Friday, as the index snapped a four-week losing streak. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Dechra Pharmaceuticals DPH.L Full Year Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)