UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 5

    Sept 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 26
points higher at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BREXIT: The British parliament voted on Wednesday to prevent Prime
Minister Boris Johnson taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal
on Oct. 31, but rejected his first bid to call a snap election two weeks before
the scheduled exit. 
    * HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday withdrew an
extradition bill that triggered months of often violent protests so the
Chinese-ruled city can move forward from a "highly vulnerable and dangerous"
place and find solutions.
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair members of the British Airline Pilots Association
(BALPA) announced a further seven days of strikes on Wednesday as their latest
walkout comes to an end, having caused little disruption for the low-cost
airline. 
    * M&S, DIRECT LINE: Marks & Spencer, Direct Line and Micro
Focus will be relegated from London's FTSE 100 index from Sept. 23
following the latest quarterly review and precious metals mining firm Polymetal
, generic drugmaker Hikma and aerospace and defence group
Meggitt will replace them, the index operator FTSE Russell said on
Wednesday.
    * CYBG: CYBG said it expected to increase its provisions for
legacy costs to settle a final compensation bill for mis-selling payment
protection insurance after a last-minute surge in customer claims by between 300
million pounds and 450 million pounds.
    * SHELL: A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected Exxon Mobil Corp's and
Royal Dutch Shell Plc's effort to revive a $1.8 billion arbitration
award against Nigeria's state-run oil company, which stemmed from a dispute over
a 1993 contract to extract oil near the African country's coastline.

    * UK MANUFACTURING: British manufacturing is locked in a nosedive as orders
and investment dry up due to the global slowdown and the Brexit crisis, a survey
from trade body Make UK showed on Thursday, adding to signs of a worsening
economic outlook. 
    * BoE: A worst-case no-deal Brexit would inflict less severe damage on
Britain's economy than previously thought because of preparations undertaken
since the end of last year, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on
Wednesday. 
    * UK SPEND: British finance minister Sajid Javid said he was "turning the
page on austerity" as he promised the biggest spending increases in 15 years, a
move widely seen as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's push for an election
to break the Brexit impasse. 
    * COPPER: Shanghai copper jumped to a more than one-month high, while London
copper hit its highest in over two weeks on Thursday after China and the United
States agreed to hold trade talks.
    * GOLD: Gold prices dropped on Thursday as risk-on sentiment got a boost
after China and the United States agreed to hold talks to end their protracted
trade dispute.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday, rebounding from earlier losses, after
the U.S. confirmed that talks with China to reach a trade agreement would be
held in the coming weeks, giving hope that a dispute that has roiled global
economies will be resolved. 
    * EX-DIVS: Admiral Group, Antofagasta Plc, BHP Group 
, CRH Plc, Flutter Entertainment, Glencore Plc
, Land Securities, Micro Focus and RSA Insurance Group
 will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 11.6 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations.
    * Domestically focussed British stocks advanced on Wednesday after
parliament succeeded in taking steps toward averting a no-deal Brexit, while
Asia-facing banks gained on hopes that protests in Hong Kong would end, leading
the FTSE 100 higher. The UK blue chip index closed 0.6% higher at 7,311.3.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 McBride Plc                        Full-year results
 Redrow Plc                         Full-year results
 Go-Ahead Group Plc                 Full-year results
 Genus Plc                          Full-year results
 Gem Diamonds Ltd                   Half-year results
 Melrose Industries Plc             Half-year results
 Curtis Bank Group Plc              Half-year results
 Dixons Carphone Plc                First-quarter results
 Enquest Plc                        Half-year results
 
