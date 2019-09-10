UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept.10

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points lower at 7,227 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * LLOYDS-BARCLAYS: Lloyds and Barclays said on Monday a surge in late claims could see them pay out around $2 billion more each to settle Britain's costliest consumer banking scandal, the mis-selling of payment protection insurance (PPI). * SAGE: British software company Sage Group Plc said late on Monday it is evaluating a possible sale of Sage Pay, the company's payment processing unit. * BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would not request an extension to Brexit, hours after a law came into force demanding that he delay Britain's departure from the European Union until 2020 unless he can strike a divorce deal. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6% on Monday at 7,235.81 points as the pound ploughed ahead after unexpectedly robust economic data and as no-deal Brexit worries tempered, leaving internationally-focussed stocks in the dumps. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ashtead Q1 Results 888 Holdings HY Results Bovis Homes HY Results JD Sports HY Results Hilton Food Group HY Results Gulf Keystone Petroleum HY Results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Arun Koyyur)