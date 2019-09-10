Noticias de Mercados
September 10, 2019 / 5:13 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept.10

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

    Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9
points lower at 7,227 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * LLOYDS-BARCLAYS: Lloyds and Barclays said on Monday a
surge in late claims could see them pay out around $2 billion more each to
settle Britain's costliest consumer banking scandal, the mis-selling of payment
protection insurance (PPI).
    * SAGE: British software company Sage Group Plc said late on Monday
it is evaluating a possible sale of Sage Pay, the company's payment processing
unit.
    * BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would not request
an extension to Brexit, hours after a law came into force demanding that he
delay Britain's departure from the European Union until 2020 unless he can
strike a divorce deal.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6% on Monday at 7,235.81 points  as
the pound ploughed ahead after unexpectedly robust economic data and as no-deal
Brexit worries tempered, leaving internationally-focussed stocks in the dumps.
 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Ashtead                              Q1 Results
 888 Holdings                         HY Results
 Bovis Homes                          HY Results
 JD Sports                            HY Results
 Hilton Food Group                    HY Results
 Gulf Keystone Petroleum              HY Results
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Arun Koyyur)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below