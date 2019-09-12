Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 12

    Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 37
points at 7,375 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX)
 unveiled a $39-billion takeover approach to the London Stock Exchange
Plc (LSE) on Wednesday that received a cool response from investors
concerned about its regulatory and financial hurdles.
    * HSBC: HSBC is planning to exit its French retail banking business
under interim chief executive Noel Quinn, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
    * OIL: Oil prices jumped on Thursday, bouncing back from heavy losses in the
previous session, buoyed by moves to ease trade tensions between Washington and
Beijing and a drop in U.S. crude inventories to the lowest in nearly a year.

    * GOLD: Gold prices fell as equities gained on improving risk sentiment
buoyed by signs of gradual de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions, while
investors eyed European Central Bank's meeting for cues on monetary policy
easing.   
    * EX-DIVS: Melrose Industries PLC will trade without entitlement to
its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.3 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations. 
    * The UK blue chip index on Wednesday closed up 1% at 7338.03 points on
signs of less tension in the U.S.-China trade fight and prospects of more
stimulus from central banks, while shares in London Stock Exchange scaled a
record high after Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's offer.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:     
 Safestore                    Trading Update
 IGas Energy                  Half-year Results
 Morrisons                    Half-year Results
    
 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
