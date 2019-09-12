UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 12

(Adds news items, futures)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 37 points at 7,375 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4% ahead of cash market open.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) unveiled a $39-billion takeover approach to the London Stock Exchange Plc (LSE) on Wednesday that received a cool response from investors concerned about its regulatory and financial hurdles.

* CO-OP GROUP: Britain’s Co-Operative Group, the mutually-owned supermarkets-to-funerals group, reported a lower first-half profit, as weakness in its funeral unit offset a strong performance in its food business.

* MORRISONS: Morrisons, Britain’s No. 4 grocer, reported its first fall in quarterly underlying sales since 2016, partly reflecting a tough comparison with last year when it was boosted by a hot summer.

* BAT: British American Tobacco Plc said it would lay off 2,300 employees globally by January as the world’s second largest tobacco company by sales looks to streamline its operations.

* HSBC: HSBC is planning to exit its French retail banking business under interim chief executive Noel Quinn, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* OIL: Oil prices jumped, bouncing back from heavy losses in the previous session, buoyed by moves to ease trade tensions between Washington and Beijing and a drop in U.S. crude inventories to the lowest in nearly a year.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell as equities gained on improving risk sentiment buoyed by signs of gradual de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions, while investors eyed European Central Bank’s meeting for cues on monetary policy easing.

* EX-DIVS: Melrose Industries PLC will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out, trimming 0.3 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip index on Wednesday closed up 1% at 7338.03 points on signs of less tension in the U.S.-China trade fight and prospects of more stimulus from central banks, while shares in London Stock Exchange scaled a record high after Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s offer.

Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru