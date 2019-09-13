Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 13

    Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13
points at 7,358 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * DIAGEO: Unions at Diageo are demanding a 5% pay rise for workers
due to go on strike in Scotland later this month and believe the stoppages will
cost the drinks company 1 million pounds ($1.2 million) a day, a source familiar
with the matter said.
    * WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST: Woodford Patient Capital Trust,
the listed trust run by under-fire money manager Neil Woodford, said its
administrator Link Fund Solutions would cut the valuation of its stake in
another of the company's holdings.    
    * OIL: Oil futures fell as concerns about global growth and slowing demand
lingered despite hints of progress on U.S.-China trade talks, setting up prices
for weekly losses after days of swinging back and forth.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower as improved risk appetite amid signs of a
thaw in the long-drawn U.S.-China trade tiff drew investors away from the
safe-haven metal, while palladium retreated slightly from a record peak hit in
the previous session.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1% at 7344.67 points on Thursday as
trade concerns were soothed by a two-week U.S. tariff reprieve on Chinese
imports and Morrisons jumped on upbeat profit and forecast.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:  
 J D Wetherspoon              Full-Year Results
 SThree                       Trading Update
 
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
