UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 18

    Sept 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12
points lower at 7,309 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * DIAGEO: Diageo Plc averted a planned strike on Tuesday at Scottish
distilleries after reaching an agreement on worker pay with the GMB and Unite
unions, a representative for the company said.
    * BAE SYSTEMS: Britain's BAE Systems said on Tuesday it has won a
$318 million contract from the United States Army in order to upgrade M88
recovery vehicles to the M88A3 configuration.
    * WIZZ AIR: The boss of Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air said he
did not expect Brexit to disrupt his operations, and that it could actually
present an opportunity to grow as competitors fall away.
    * BP: BP Plc was raising production on the large crude distillation
unit (CDU) at its 430,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery on
Tuesday following a minor upset, said sources familiar with plant operations.

    * SHELL NIGERIA: Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria declared
force majeure on exports of Bonny Light crude oil, it said in a statement sent
to Reuters on Tuesday.  
    * OIL: Oil prices slipped on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous
session after Saudi Arabia's energy minister said the kingdom will restore lost
oil production by the end of the month.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday amid cautious mood as
investors awaited cues on the U.S. central bank's stance on monetary easing,
while a drop in crude prices dented demand for safe-haven bullion.
    * The UK blue chip index closed marginally down at 0.01% ON Tuesday as
losses in oil major BP, triggered by a report that Saudi Arabia's output could
be back up quicker than expected, were countered by gains in so-called defensive
sectors. 
    
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
