Noticias de Mercados
September 19, 2019 / 5:29 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 29 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 19

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14
points lower at 7,300
on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BP: BP Plc began a planned overhaul on Wednesday of the small
gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 430,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, said sources familiar with
plant operations.
    * GSK: An independent expert panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
on Wednesday recommended approval of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's
over-the-counter nicotine oral spray that aims to help smokers quit their
addiction. 
    * COCA-COLA HBC: Coca-Cola HBC, which bottles Coca-Cola
products in Europe, has agreed to buy Italian mineral water maker and sparkling
beverage company Lurisia in a deal worth 88 million euros ($97 million), it said
on Wednesday.
    * THOMAS COOK: A panel of bankers will rule on Thursday whether some
investors in Thomas Cook's credit are due a payout under bankruptcy
rules, a decision that could smooth a rescue of the world's oldest travel
company.
    * CHARLES TAYLOR: British insurance services firm Charles Taylor Plc
said on Thursday it agreed to a 261 million pounds($325.15 million)takeover by a
firm backed by private equity firm Lovell Minnick Partners.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged higher in early Asian trade on Thursday after days
of turbulence, with markets soothed by Saudi Arabia's pledge to restore full
production by end-September at facilities knocked out in drone and missile
attacks last weekend.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Thursday after declining up to 1%
in the previous session as lack of clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's future
monetary policy easing kept markets cautious.
    * EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend.
    * The UK blue chip index ended 0.1% lower on Wednesday, underperforming its
European peers ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision, with home
improvement retailer Kingfisher falling the most on the bourse as it struggled
to lift its earnings.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Cambridge Cognition                     Half Year Cambridge Cognition Earnings
 Safestyle UK PLC                        Half Year Safestyle UK PLC Earnings
 Xeros Technology Group PLC              Half Year Xeros Technology Earnings 
 Allied Minds PLC                        Half Year Allied Minds PLC Earnings 
 Wilmington PLC                          Full Year Wilmington PLC Earnings 
 Clinigen Group PLC                      Full Year Clinigen Group PLC Earnings 
 Kier Group PLC                          Full Year Kier Group PLC Earnings 
 Next PLC                                Half Year Next PLC Earnings 
 IG Group Holdings PLC                   Q1 IG Group Holdings Trading Statement
 Saga PLC                                Half Year Saga PLC Earnings 
        
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below