UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 23

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 6 points lower at 7,339 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * THOMAS COOK: The world's oldest travel firm Thomas Cook collapsed on Monday, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history. * MARKS & SPENCER: Marks & Spencer Group Plc said on Saturday its Chief Financial Officer Humphrey Singer was stepping down after little more than a year, a further setback as the retailer is demoted from Britain's leading share index. * BAT: British American Tobacco Plc, the maker of Vype and Vuse e-cigarettes, said as far as it knows, none of its products were involved in recent cases of vaping-related illnesses in the United States. * RYANAIR: Ryanair pilots based in the United Kingdom have cancelled five days of strikes set for this month, as unions and the low-cost airline gear up for further talks. * BRITAIN/IRAN: Britain believes Iran was responsible for an attack on Saudi oil facilities and will work with the United States and European allies on a joint response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. * OIL: Oil prices rose to their highest in two sessions on Monday amid concerns about oil supply disruptions from Saudi Arabia and elevated tensions in Middle East. * GOLD: Gold prices were unchanged on Monday, as investors remained on the sidelines awaiting clarity on U.S.-China trade talks, while escalating tensions in the Middle East provided some support. * The UK blue chip index dipped by 0.2% on Friday as sterling hit multi-month highs after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that a Brexit deal is still possible. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Miton Group Half Year Earnings Release Microsaic Systems Half Year Earnings Release Destiny Pharma Half Year Earnings Release Keystone Law Group Half Year Earnings Release Northgate Q1 Trading Statement Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)