UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 25

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17 points at 7,274 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * THOMAS COOK: Germany will guarantee a 380 million euro bridging loan for Condor, the German airline owned by insolvent British travel operator Thomas Cook, to enable it to continue flying and save jobs, the economy minister said on Tuesday. * IP GROUP: Embattled fund manager Neil Woodford is set to sell his entire stake in British intellectual property company IP Group in an accelerated book build, the bookrunner said on Tuesday. * FINANCIAL ADVISERS: Britain's markets watchdog threatened on Tuesday to close "every single advisory firm" that continues to wrongly tell people to cash in their defined benefit pensions. * OIL: Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday on worries about falling fuel demand after U.S. President Donald Trump's comments doused optimism over U.S.-China trade talks and reignited concerns on global economic growth. * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as some investors booked profit, but the metal remained supported below a three-week peak hit in the prior session as the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump stoked political worries. * The UK blue chip index closed close 0.5% lower on Tuesday after the Supreme Court ruled that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to shut down parliament in the run-up to Brexit was unlawful.