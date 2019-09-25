UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 25

(Adds news items, futures)

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17 points at 7,274 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5%ahead of the cash market open.

* PZ CUSSONS: Cosmetics and soap maker PZ Cussons Plc said it expects conditions in its key markets to be challenging for the rest of the first half, as it reported declining first-quarter revenue in Asia-Pacific and Africa.

* ASTON MARTIN: Luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda said it had raised $150 million from a bond issue, with the option to raise another $100 million if order targets are met, to improve its liquidity in a uncertain trading environment.

* UNITED UTILITIES: United Utilities Group Plc forecast higher underlying profit and revenue for the first half, but said it expects debt to rise because of a repayment of 100 million pounds to its pension scheme and the impact of new reporting standards.

* SAINSBURY’S: British supermarket group Sainsbury’s said its trading performance improved in its latest quarter as it detailed a new plan to cut costs and reduce debt.

* THOMAS COOK: More than 70 flights were scheduled to operate on Wednesday, Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority said, to bring back 16,500 people after the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook.

* HORNBY: Hornby Plc, the maker of Thomas & Friends model train sets, said it was aware of potential supply disruptions at ports after Brexit as the Christmas trading season approaches.

* THOMAS COOK: Germany will guarantee a 380 million euro bridging loan for Condor, the German airline owned by insolvent British travel operator Thomas Cook, to enable it to continue flying and save jobs, the economy minister said on Tuesday.

* IP GROUP: Embattled fund manager Neil Woodford is set to sell his entire stake in British intellectual property company IP Group in an accelerated book build, the bookrunner said on Tuesday.

* FINANCIAL ADVISERS: Britain’s markets watchdog threatened on Tuesday to close “every single advisory firm” that continues to wrongly tell people to cash in their defined benefit pensions.

* OIL: Oil prices fell for a second day on worries about falling fuel demand after U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments doused optimism over U.S.-China trade talks and reignited concerns on global economic growth.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched lower as some investors booked profit, but the metal remained supported below a three-week peak hit in the prior session as the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump stoked political worries.

* The UK blue chip index closed close 0.5% lower on Tuesday after the Supreme Court ruled that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to shut down parliament in the run-up to Brexit was unlawful.

