UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 26

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6 points to 7,284 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.03% ahead of the cash market open.

* ICAG: British Airways owner IAG said it expects full-year operating pretax profit to be 215 million euros lower than last year, as pilot strikes led to thousands of cancelled flights and disruptions at the airline.

* SSE: Utility SSE Plc warned that annual profit at its electricity distribution business would be 25 million pounds ($30.89 million) lower than its prior forecast because of lower-than-expected volumes.

* WOODFORD: Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc, the listed trust run by money manager Neil Woodford, said that its administrator would cut the valuations of three of its holdings due to a “challenging fundraising environment.”

* CRH: Ireland’s CRH said it had appointed Richard Boucher as the company’s new chairman to replace Nicky Hartery who will retire at the end of the year.

* PEARSON: British education company Pearson warned its full year profit would be at the bottom of its guided range, blaming weaker than expected trading in its U.S. higher education courseware business in the key selling season.

* IMPERIAL BRANDS: British tobacco company Imperial Brands Plc said it now expects full-year profit to be flat compared to last year in the face of a regulatory backlash against vaping in the United States that could reshape the industry.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays Chairman Nigel Higgins has secured two of the biggest names in global finance to revitalise the board of the British lender, in its latest attempt to quell dissent from rebel shareholder Edward Bramson.

* SAINSBURY: The chief executive of Britain’s Sainsbury’s has reaffirmed his commitment to leading the supermarket group, saying a major investor event on Wednesday was not a beauty contest for his potential replacement.

* PRUDENTIAL: Professional loan provider will spin off its UK and European insurance and asset management business M&G in October, Britain’s largest insurer said in a prospectus published on Wednesday, dividing the insurance giant into two large-cap stocks.

* BAE SYSTEMS: British military equipment manufacturer, has been awarded a $2.7 billion U.S. defense contract for production of the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

* OIL: Oil prices were steady on Thursday after falling the previous two sessions on industry concerns about rising supplies and signs of slowing demand.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched up as a sharp drop in the previous session attracted some bargain hunters, but a stronger dollar as U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at a Sino-U.S. trade deal kept the gains in check.

* EX-DIVS: Hargreaves, Intertek, Morrison and Smurfit Kappa will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.1 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip index closed flat on Wednesday after recovering from an initial slide, with the help of a steep drop in sterling, as UK stocks were weighed down by uncertainty over Brexit as parliament reconvened after a court ruling against the prime minister.

