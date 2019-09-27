UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 27

Noticias de Mercados
    Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12
points to 7,363 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * THOMAS COOK: The British parliament's business committee has launched an
inquiry into the collapse of travel group Thomas Cook and will seek to
question the management over issues such as executive pay and accounting
practices.    
    * ROLLS ROYCE: U.S. nuclear energy firm Westinghouse Electric Co said on
Thursday it would buy Rolls-Royce Holding's Civil Nuclear Systems and
Services business in North America, to boost its growth in North American and
European nuclear markets.
    * GOLD: Gold traded flat early on Friday but the metal was poised to end the
week lower, as investors preferred the safety of the dollar in the wake of
political uncertainties in the United States.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday, erasing more of the gains realised after
the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, as the rapid return of
production capacity from the world's top exporter squashed risk
premiums.    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8% higher on Thursday, outpacing its
European peers, as signals that the Sino-U.S. trade war could soon be resolved
overpowered losses in blue-chip stocks drowned by profit warnings.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Crimson Tide                               Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Crown Place VCT                            Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Netcall PLC                                Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Yourgene Health                            Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Octagonal                                  Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 London Finance & Investment                Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Directa Plus                               Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Marble Point Loan Financing                Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 APQ Global                                 Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Corero Network Security                    Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Trans-Siberian Gold                        Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 President Energy                           Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Synairgen                                  Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Xtract Resources                           Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Goldplat                                   Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Thruvision Group                           Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Pennon Group                               Trading Statement Release
 CVS Group                                  Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
 (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)
