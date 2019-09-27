UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points to 7,363 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * THOMAS COOK: The British parliament's business committee has launched an inquiry into the collapse of travel group Thomas Cook and will seek to question the management over issues such as executive pay and accounting practices. * ROLLS ROYCE: U.S. nuclear energy firm Westinghouse Electric Co said on Thursday it would buy Rolls-Royce Holding's Civil Nuclear Systems and Services business in North America, to boost its growth in North American and European nuclear markets. * GOLD: Gold traded flat early on Friday but the metal was poised to end the week lower, as investors preferred the safety of the dollar in the wake of political uncertainties in the United States. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday, erasing more of the gains realised after the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, as the rapid return of production capacity from the world's top exporter squashed risk premiums. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8% higher on Thursday, outpacing its European peers, as signals that the Sino-U.S. trade war could soon be resolved overpowered losses in blue-chip stocks drowned by profit warnings. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Crimson Tide Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Crown Place VCT Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Netcall PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Yourgene Health Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Octagonal Full Year 2019 Earnings Release London Finance & Investment Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Directa Plus Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Marble Point Loan Financing Half Year 2019 Earnings Release APQ Global Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Corero Network Security Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Trans-Siberian Gold Half Year 2019 Earnings Release President Energy Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Synairgen Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Xtract Resources Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Goldplat Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Thruvision Group Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Pennon Group Trading Statement Release CVS Group Full Year 2019 Earnings Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)