UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 30

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points lower at 7,423 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc agreed to pay about $6.3 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges it illegally hired relatives and friends of foreign government officials in the Asia-Pacific region to help win or retain investment banking business. * BP: BP Plc is preparing to announce that the British oil company's chief executive officer, Bob Dudley, plans to retire within about 12 months, Sky News reported on Saturday. * GSK/AstraZeneca: GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca both reported trial results that will likely make their competing drugs available to a wider group of ovarian cancer patients, possibly helping GSK catch its rival in a highly contested drug class. * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Monday, as the dollar firmed on easing fears of an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war after a report that the United States does not currently plan to de-list Chinese companies from U.S. stock markets. * OIL: Oil prices edged up on Monday after China's factories unexpectedly ramped up production in September, easing concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer amid an ongoing trade war with the United States. * The UK blue chip index closed up more than 1% on Friday, as exporters were bolstered by an ailing pound after a Bank of England policymaker hinted at an interest rate cut, while hopes of a U.S-China trade deal also lifted the mood. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)