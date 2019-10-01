Noticias de Mercados
October 1, 2019 / 5:03 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 1

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

    Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 19
points at 7,427 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BURFORD CAPITAL: Burford Capital began legal action on Monday
against the London Stock Exchange seeking trading data it said it needs
to investigate alleged manipulation of its share price.
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: The governor of Nigeria's Rivers state said on Monday
it had purchased Royal Dutch Shell's stake in a contested oil mining
licence in the Ogoniland region, the centre of protests in the 1990s over the
distribution of oil wealth.
    * LLOYD'S OF LONDON: The Lloyd's of London Ltd            insurance market
is planning to launch two electronic exchanges next year as part of a three-year
overhaul, it said on Monday, as it seeks to fend off competition from low-cost
rivals.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday, hovering near the two-month low
hit in the previous session, as uncertainties arising from the U.S.-China trade
war bolstered the dollar.
    * OIL: Oil prices rebounded in early Asian trade on Tuesday after production
at the world's largest oil producers fell in the third quarter, although demand
concerns continued to keep a keep a lid on prices.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2% lower on Monday weighed by oil
majors as concerns over global growth resurfaced due to a weak economic outlook
for the world's largest crude importer, China, amid simmering trade tensions
with the United States.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Newmark Security    NWMS.L   Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 PLC                          
 Strategic Equity    SEC.L    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Capital PLC                  
 Rosslyn Data        RDTR.L   Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Technologies PLC             
 SCS Group PLC       SCSS.L   Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Ferguson PLC        FERG.L   Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below