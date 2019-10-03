UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 3

Noticias de Mercados
    Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 Index Futures are down 0.4% at
7,062.5 points on Thursday, ahead of cash market open.
    * BP: A contract worker died after falling from a scaffold at company's
 430,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery on Wednesday, a
source familiar with the accident said.    
    * GLENCORE: Glencore warehouse unit Access World was mostly to
blame for $32 million of losses from a complex metals fraud, but broker Marex
Spectron will have pay most of the bill to French bank Natixis, a UK
judge ruled on Wednesday.
    * PREMIER OIL: A consortium led by Talos Energy and Premier Oil
 has given up a Mexican oil contract in the Gulf of Mexico's shallow
waters due to lack of commercial discovery, three sources with knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Wednesday.    
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc began the restart of the
hydrocracker at its 225,300 barrel per day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery on
Wednesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.  
    * GOLD: Gold prices extended their gains on Thursday as weaker-than-expected
U.S. jobs data reinforced global economic slowdown fears and raised expectations
of further monetary policy easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    * OIL: Oil futures rebounded on Thursday, reversing losses earlier in the
day, as fears over the worsening global economic outlook that hit prices hard in
the previous session gave way to modest hopes for progress in resolving the
U.S.-China trade war.    
    * EX-DIVS: British American Tobacco, British Land Company,
Kingfisher, Rightmove, DS Smith, Smith & Nephew
, Taylor Wimpey and WPP will trade without entitlement to its
latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 7.8 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations.    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 3.2% lower on Wednesday as an overhang
from weak U.S. manufacturing data rekindled global growth worries and cast a
shadow over markets, while investors scrambled for more clarity as Brexit
looms.
    
