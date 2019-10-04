Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 4

    Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 48
points at 7,125 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP: Investors in the British stock exchange
 have told Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) that any bid must
contain more cash and be up to 20% higher to persuade them to engage, three
shareholders and a banking source close to the deal said.
    * THOMAS COOK: Spain is preparing a plan worth 300 million euros ($328
million) to shore up the economies of its sun-drenched tourist spots after the
collapse of British travel group Thomas Cook, acting Tourism Minister
Reyes Maroto said on Thursday.
    * ANTOFAGASTA: Chile's Antofagasta, one of the world's top copper
miners, negotiated on Thursday with workers in hopes of staving off a strike at
its small Antucoya deposit in northern Chile, though union leaders said there
had been little progress in discussions.  
    * OIL: Oil futures edged higher on Friday but were on track for a large
weekly loss on fears that slower global economic growth will hurt fuel demand,
while Saudi Arabia said it has fully restored oil output after recent
attacks.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose for a fourth straight session on Friday as weak
U.S. economic data fanned fears over sluggish growth, with investors awaiting a
key jobs report that could cement expectations for further rate cuts by the
Federal Reserve.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.6% on Thursday after sluggish U.S.
services data cemented fears of a global slowdown triggered by a string of weak
manufacturing data, while the UK appeared to have tipped into a
recession.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Strategic Equity Capital                    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Rosslyn Data Technologies                   Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Newmark Security                            Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust            Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 ICG Enterprise Trust                        Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 

 (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)
