UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 48 points at 7,125 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.63% ahead of cash market open.

* BP: British oil major said on Friday upstream business head Bernard Looney will succeed Bob Dudley as chief executive officer when he retires next year after holding the role for nearly a decade.

*EASYJET : The airline operator is looking at some of collapsed travel firm Thomas Cook’s assets, the airline’s Chief Executive Johan Lundgren told German newspaper Die Welt.

* OIL: Oil futures edged higher on Friday but were on track for a large weekly loss on fears that slower global economic growth will hurt fuel demand, while Saudi Arabia said it has fully restored oil output after recent attacks.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose for a fourth straight session on Friday as weak U.S. economic data fanned fears over sluggish growth, with investors awaiting a key jobs report that could cement expectations for further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

* The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.6% on Thursday after sluggish U.S. services data cemented fears of a global slowdown triggered by a string of weak manufacturing data, while the UK appeared to have tipped into a recession.

