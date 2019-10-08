Noticias de Mercados
October 8, 2019 / 5:08 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 11 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 8

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

    Oct 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17
points at 7,214 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    *LSE: Hong Kong's bourse on Tuesday scrapped its unsolicited $39 billion
approach for the stock Exchange after failing to convince LSE management
to back a move that could have transformed both global financial services
giants.
    *DS SMITH: Packaging firm Liqui-Box Corp on Monday agreed to sell its
bag-in-box business to Peak Packaging to comply with requirements from Britain's
competition watchdog over the U.S.-based company's takeover of DS Smith's
 plastics business.
    *EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS: Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc said on
Monda, DBAY Advisors Limited, its third-largest shareholder, has been granted
more time to make a firm takeover offer for the haulage company, and that their
talks are ongoing.
    *GOLD: Gold prices slipped for a third straight session on Tuesday,
pressured by a stronger dollar and an uptick in equities ahead of upcoming
U.S.-China trade talks in Washington.
    *OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, buoyed by overnight gains in industrial
commodities, while unrest in oil-producing countries Iraq and Ecuador raised
concerns of supply disruption, adding to support.  
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.6% on Monday fuelled by hopes of an end
to the stand-off between the world's two largest economies, with U.S. President
Donald Trump saying his administration had a "very good chance" of making a
trade deal with China.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Physiomics PLC                       Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Plutus Powergen PLC        <PPGL.L   Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 PRS Reit PLC                         Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 easyJet plc                          Q4 2019 Pre-Close Trading Statement
                                      Release
 YouGov PLC                           Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Electrocomponents PLC                Q2 2020 Trading Statement Release
 Stock Spirits Group PLC              Pre-close Trading Statement Release
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh from Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below