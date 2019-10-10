UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11 points at 7,155 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: One of BHP's biggest shareholders Aberdeen Standard Investments on Wednesday added to pressure for the world's leading miner to cut ties with lobby groups it says are at odds with the company's pledges on climate leadership. * INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES: British Airways announced the launch of a new flight from London's Gatwick Airport to the Turkish resort of Antalya, once among Thomas Cook's most popular routes, as airlines jostle to fill the void left by its collapse. * LONDON CITY AIRPORT: The airport was braced for disruption on Thursday after climate-change protesters Extinction Rebellion vowed to occupy its terminal and shut down operations for three days as part of its action in the British capital. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it would offset the carbon dioxide emissions of around 1.5 million road users in Britain starting later this month under a loyalty scheme. * OIL:Oil prices fell on Thursday on concerns of lower fuel demand as talks this week between the United States and China, the world's two largest oil users, are not expected to help end the trade war between them, adding to anxieties about the global economy. * GOLD:Gold prices scaled one-week highs on Thursday, holding ground above $1,500 an ounce, as investors flocked to the safety of bullion following contradictory reports about Sino-U.S. trade talks. * Barratt Development, Centrica, HSBC Holdings, Spirax-Sarco and Tesco will trade without entitlement on Thursday, trimming around 9.5 points off the FTSE 100 index, according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.3% as British shares lagged global markets on Wednesday as fears of damage from Brexit outweighed reports of China being open to a partial trade deal with the United States. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Physiomics PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Plutus Powergen Full Year 2019 Earnings Release PLC PRS Reit PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release N Brown Group PLC Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Dunelm Group PLC Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release Hargreaves Interim Management Statement Lansdown PLC Release Mondi PLC Q3 2019 Trading Statement Release Sabne Insurance Half Year 2020 N Brown Group PLC Earnings Call TR European Growth Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Trust PLC Morses Club HY Results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh from Bengaluru)