UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 11

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 24 points at 7,163 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. *JAMES DYSON: James Dyson, the inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, has cancelled his ambitious plan to build an electric car because the project was not commercially viable. *EG GROUP: UK petrol station operator EG Group is planning an initial public offering next year that could value the company at over 10 billion pounds ($12.44 billion), Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. *BT GROUP: Britain's BT will launch 5G services in more than 20 towns and cities on Friday, offering its consumer and business customers its fastest connections across both fixed line and mobile. *LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP: The British stock exchange has given assurances to Italy that it plans to continue investing in its Italian trading platforms and does not intend to move them out of the country, a Bank of Italy source said on Thursday. *OIL: Oil prices climbed early on Friday, building on gains in the previous session, after producer club OPEC hinted at making deeper cuts in supply while optimism was revived over talks between the United States and China to end their trade war. *GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Friday, settling into a narrow range as investors awaited more clarity on global uncertainties including trade and Brexit, helping the metal shake off initial declines driven by hopes for a breakthrough in the U.S.-China talks. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.3% after flipping back and forth during the day on mixed signals over the state of affairs between Beijing and Washington. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Physiomics PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Plutus Powergen PLC Full Year 2019 Plutus Earnings Release Jupiter Fund Management PLC Q3 2019 Trading Statement Release JPmorgan Global Emerging Full Year 2019 Earnings Markets Income Trust PLC Release PRS Reit PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Man Group PLC Q3 2019 Trading Statement Release Quiz PLC Trading Update TR European Growth Trust PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh from Bengaluru)