October 11, 2019 / 5:03 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 11

    Oct 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 24
points at 7,163 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    *JAMES DYSON: James Dyson, the inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, has
cancelled his ambitious plan to build an electric car because the project was
not commercially viable.
    *EG GROUP: UK petrol station operator EG Group is planning an initial public
offering next year that could value the company at over 10 billion pounds
($12.44 billion), Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
    *BT GROUP: Britain's BT will launch 5G services in more than 20 towns
and cities on Friday, offering its consumer and business customers its fastest
connections across both fixed line and mobile.
    *LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP: The British stock exchange has given
assurances to Italy that it plans to continue investing in its Italian trading
platforms and does not intend to move them out of the country, a Bank of Italy
source said on Thursday.
    *OIL: Oil prices climbed early on Friday, building on gains in the previous
session, after producer club OPEC hinted at making deeper cuts in supply while
optimism was revived over talks between the United States and China to end their
trade war.
    *GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Friday, settling into a narrow range as
investors awaited more clarity on global uncertainties including trade and
Brexit, helping the metal shake off initial declines driven by hopes for a
breakthrough in the U.S.-China talks.   
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.3% after flipping back and forth during
the day on mixed signals over the state of affairs between Beijing and
Washington.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Physiomics PLC                                  Full Year 2019 Earnings
                                                 Release
 Plutus Powergen PLC                             Full Year 2019 Plutus
                                                 Earnings Release
 Jupiter Fund Management PLC                     Q3 2019 Trading Statement
                                                 Release
 JPmorgan Global Emerging                        Full Year 2019 Earnings
 Markets Income Trust PLC                        Release
 PRS Reit PLC                                    Full Year 2019 Earnings
                                                 Release
 Man Group PLC                                   Q3 2019 Trading Statement
                                                 Release
 Quiz PLC                                        Trading Update
 TR European Growth Trust PLC                    Full Year 2019 Earnings
                                                 Release
 

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
 (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh from Bengaluru)
