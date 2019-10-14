Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 14

    Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9
points at 7,257 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    *CONFEDERATION OF BRITISH INDUSTRY: The British employers' group criticised
on Monday what it said would be the "beyond eye-watering" cost of the opposition
Labour Party's plans to return utilities, train companies and the Royal Mail to
public ownership.
    *BREXIT: Britain and the European Union said on Sunday a lot more work would
be needed to secure an agreement on Britain's departure form the
bloc.
    *BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said he did
not share the views of some of his colleagues who have suggested the British
central bank might cut interest rates if the Brexit crisis drags on beyond the
current Oct. 31 deadline.
    *GOLD: Gold prices eased on Monday, extending falls for a third session as
optimism surrounding U.S.-China trade talks increased risk appetite, while a
slight uptick in dollar also weighed on prices.  
    *OIL: Oil prices eased on Monday as scant details on the first phase of a
trade deal between the United States and China undercut last week's optimism
over the thaw that helped to lift crude markets by 2%.
    *The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.8% on Friday as a rally in
sterling triggered by Ireland's optimism of Britain leaving the European Union
in an orderly fashion hit the dollar-earning constituents of the index.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 PRS Reit PLC                                 Full Year 2019 Earnings
                                              Release
 TR European Growth Trust PLC                 Full Year 2019 Earnings
                                              Release
 JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets             Full Year Earnings
 Income Trust PLC                             Release
 dotDigital Group PLC                         Full Year 2019 Earnings
                                              Release
 Bellway PLC                                  Full Year 2019 Earnings
                                              Release
 IXICO PLC                                    Full Year 2019 Pre-Close
                                              Trading Statement Release
 
 (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh from Bengaluru)
