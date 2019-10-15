UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 15

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 points at 7,220 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. *ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: The world's second-largest listed energy company still sees abundant opportunity to make money from oil and gas in coming decades even as investors and governments increase pressure on energy companies over climate change, its chief executive said. *BACANORA: London-listed Bacanora Lithium plans a $300 million capital raise early next year and says a deal with China's Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, puts it in a better position to raise cash than when it cancelled a smaller share sale last year. *NATIONAL GRID: National Grid Plc said on Monday it was taking steps to reconnect about 1,000 natural gas customers in New York City and Long Island following a state order after the utility previously refused to reinstate service, citing short supply. *GOLD: Gold prices held steady below the $1,500 per ounce level on Tuesday as markets braced for talks between Britain and the European Union that will determine how smooth Britain's departure will be from the trading bloc. *OIL: Oil prices dropped again on Tuesday after falling heavily in the previous session, as weak Chinese economic data for September added to lingering concerns about the feasibility of the U.S.-China trade deal announced by President Trump late last week. * The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.5% as London-listed companies with exposure to the domestic economy retreated on Monday as last week's euphoric optimism gave way to doubts over whether a timely Brexit deal could be clinched, while cybersecurity firm Sophos surged 36% after a buyout offer. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: JPmorgan Global Emerging Full Year 2019 PLC Markets Income Trust PLC Earnings Release dotDigital Group PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Bellway PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Schroders PLC Q3 2019 Interim Management Statement Release Lidco Group PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Tristel PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Hays PLC Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release Marston's PLC Full Year 2019 Trading Statement Release Merlin Entertainments PLC Q3 2019 Trading Statement Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)