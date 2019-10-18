UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 18

Noticias de Mercados
    Oct 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9
points to 7,173 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * EUROFX: Liquidator Grant Thornton is seeking litigation funding to step up
its hunt for 500 million pounds ($632.30 million) invested in UK company Euro
Forex, which Chinese police have said was a pyramid scheme.
    * BARCLAYS: A former top Barclays executive, on trial in London on
fraud charges, would have risked a 50 million pound ($64 million) "good leaver"
package if he had sought a criminal deal with Qatar during the credit crisis, a
court heard on Thursday.
    * BREXIT: European Union leaders unanimously backed a new Brexit deal with
Britain on Thursday, leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing a battle to
secure the UK parliament's backing for the agreement if he is to take Britain
out of Europe on Oct. 31.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday after China, the world's largest oil
importer, recorded its weakest quarter of economic growth in nearly three
decades, dragged down by a trade dispute with the United States.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held above $1,490 on Friday as disappointing data from
China reinforced concerns that its trade spat with the United States had begun
taking a toll on global economies, while the Brexit deal waits for parliamentary
backing.
    * The UK's FTSE mid-cap stocks index was well off its day's high and
was last trading up 0.3% on Thursday. The blue-chip exporter-heavy FTSE 100
 index rose 0.5% on sterling's reversal.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC                         Trading Statement
                                                    Release
 London Stock Exchange                              Q3 2019 Trading
 Group PLC                                          Statement Release
 InterContinental Hotels                            Q3 Trading Statement
 Group PLC                                          Release
 
 (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)
