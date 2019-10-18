UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 18

(Adds company news items and futures)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down nine points to 7,173 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.55% ahead of cash markets open.

* WINCANTON/EDDIE STOBART: Wincanton Plc said on Friday it was mulling a possible offer for Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc and said it was performing due diligence on the company and its assets.

* LSE: London Stock Exchange Group reported higher-than-expected third-quarter income on Friday, driven by higher clearing activity.

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP: InterContinental Hotels Group reported a 0.8% decline in revenue per room for the third quarter on Friday, as the Holiday Inn-owner was hurt by protests in Hong Kong and tougher trading conditions in the United States and China.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday after China, the world’s largest oil importer, recorded its weakest quarter of economic growth in nearly three decades, dragged down by a trade dispute with the United States.

* GOLD: Gold prices held above $1,490 on Friday as disappointing data from China reinforced concerns that its trade spat with the United States had begun taking a toll on global economies, while the Brexit deal waits for parliamentary backing.

* The UK’s FTSE mid-cap stocks index was well off its day’s high and was last trading up 0.3% on Thursday. The blue-chip exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% on sterling’s reversal.

