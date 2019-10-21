UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 21

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points higher at 7,166, according to financial bookmakers.

* BHP: The world’s biggest miner signed four renewable energy contracts to supply all of its Chilean copper operations beginning in 2021, cutting energy costs by 20%.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell plans to sell its onshore upstream assets in Egypt’s Western Desert to focus on expanding its Egyptian offshore gas exploration, Shell Egypt said on Sunday.

* GALLIFORD TRY: Chief Executive Graham Prothero of Galliford is planning to quit the British builder, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

* BREXIT: The British government insisted on Sunday the country will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 despite a letter that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced by parliament to send to the bloc requesting a Brexit delay.

* OIL: Oil prices eased on Monday amid persistent concerns about the global economic outlook and the impact on oil demand, while Russia again missed its target to cut oil output last month.

* GOLD: Gold prices were unchanged, as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting more clarity on U.S.-China trade negotiations and a delay to a crucial vote on a deal on Britain’s exit from the European Union.

* London-listed stocks ended a mixed week on a cautious note ahead of a make-or-break parliamentary vote on Brexit, while InterContinental Hotels and oil stocks weighed on the FTSE 100, which closed 0.4% lower.

